Susan Duffy, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (CWEL) at Babson College. The CWEL is a collaborative learning laboratory dedicated to investigating, educating and celebrating women entrepreneurial leaders of all kinds. Duffy, who launched the undergraduate program in entrepreneurship at Simmons College, was executive director of the International Council for Small Business at The George Washington University. She is also the former co-owner of a commercial construction company and of a Ho-Lee-Chow Chinese Food franchise restaurant.