About Susan Ganeshan
Susan Ganeshan is the chief marketing officer of Clarabridge in Reston, Va. As leader of the Clarabridge marketing team, Ganeshan defines the brand and enables both Clarabridge and its partners to promote and deliver on the promise of customer centricity. During her 25 year career, she has held diverse roles including content marketing, product marketing, lead generation, event management, product management, engineering, quality assurance, implementation consulting, training, and sales support with organizations such as newBrandAnalytics, webMethods and Software AG.