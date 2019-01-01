My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Susan St. Ledger

Susan St. Ledger

Guest Writer
President of Worldwide Field Operations, Splunk

About Susan St. Ledger

Susan St. Ledger is president of worldwide field operations for Splunk, overseeing global sales, customer success and marketing. She has over 25 years of senior leadership in hyper growth technology companies, including Salesforce and Sun Microsystems. St. Ledger started her career in several technical jobs, including her first role out of college as a software engineer at the National Security Agency.