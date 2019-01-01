A seasoned and experienced entrepreneur, with about 30 years of experience in the metal manufacturing and marketing industry, Sushil Khaitan plays a fundamental role in carving the company’s tremendous progression route. His business insight and ingenuity have lent the company a strong base in the burgeoning metal fraternity. Under his able leadership, the company has won numerous accolades in the metal industry segment not just in India but also overseas.
