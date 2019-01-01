My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sushil Khaitan

Sushil Khaitan

CEO & Director, PureNutrition.me

About Sushil Khaitan

A seasoned and experienced entrepreneur, with about 30 years of experience in the metal manufacturing and marketing industry, Sushil Khaitan plays a fundamental role in carving the company’s tremendous progression route. His business insight and ingenuity have lent the company a strong base in the burgeoning metal fraternity. Under his able leadership, the company has won numerous accolades in the metal industry segment not just in India but also overseas.