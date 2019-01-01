Susmitha Subbaraju aka Susmitha Veganosaurus is the managing partner of Carrots Restaurant. Located in the heart of Bangalore's foodie destination, Koramangala, Carrots is the city's first 100% vegan restaurant. Carrots was started by Krishna Shastry in 2013, and offers a unique range of plant-based foods, drawing inspiration from cuisines around the world. The focus: healthy eating, and promoting a health-conscious lifestyle for everyone, a thought reflected in their food, ambience and the values they uphold.

Prior to joining Carrots, Susmitha was one of the restaurant's most loyal patrons. A creative artist, she always dreamed of starting her own restaurant and didn't hesitate to join carrots, when Shastry offered her a job. Passionate about veganism, partnering with a restaurant that reflected her belief in food was a natural choice for her. Within two months of joining she became the managing partner.