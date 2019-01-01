Suvodeep Das

Suvodeep is the Vice-President, Marketing at Sodexo BRS India. His mandate is to run marketing, & communication, launch new technologies, products & anchor the brand’s Digital transformation.

He has 19 years’ experience working in various roles in the field of Marketing and Brand Management.

Before this he was the Global Marketing Director at Greenlight Planet Inc. where he managed Marketing, Advertising & communication for the brand across 40 countries. He created a new identity & brand proposition for the brand Sun King & launched several new products & services.

Prior to that, he was the Marketing Director with Reliance Brands Limited. He established key practices like Digital Marketing & CRM across a portfolio of 14 international fashion bands & launched 3 brands in India – Brooks Brothers, Thomas Pink & Superdry.

He joined Reliance from Kaya Skin Clinic. He used to Head Marketing, communication, PR & New initiatives for brand Kaya globally. Some notable achievements of his stint at Kaya were relaunching the brand & its retail identity, exponentially increasing the brand awareness & preference scores and launching a robust CRM & Loyalty program.

He moved to Kaya from Marico Ltd. in February 2009 where he was the category head for the Hair Oils portfolio with a P&L responsibility for brands like Hair & Care, Silk and Shine, Shanti Badam Amla and Nihar.

Before Marico, he worked at Western Union Financial Services as the Marketing Director South Asia responsible for Marketing and Communications in SAARC countries & Inbound Marketing from Europe and APAC.

He has previously worked with Hindustan Unilever for a year as a Brand Manager & with Ogilvy advertising for 5 years on brands like Dove, Cadbury’s Perk, Sunlight and Comfort.

He holds an MBA in Marketing from Pune University and an MDP in General Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Amongst his various accolades, he was featured amongst the “Young Marketers of the Year” in Brand Equity (Economic Times) in 2005 and among the top 50 Fintech leaders in Asia in 2016.

Suvodeep is an avid follower of Formula 1 & Football and loves to travel.