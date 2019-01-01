Suzan Shedid is an Analyst at The Palladium Group by day, and a youth development researcher by night. She believes in the power of the youth and their emerging impact in various fields in the society, education and workplaces. Suzan focuses on understanding millennials’ perspectives and aims to bridge the generational gap between the current and future leaders. With a BA in Development and International Studies, she has been involved in various global causes and conferences with a focus on youth. She is also a founding member of Global Youth Empowerment (GYEM), and is the Volunteers Director with the young women empowerment initiative, e7: Daughters of the Emirates.