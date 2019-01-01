Suzanne M. Paling

Take Control of Your Salesforce!

Are you assuming several different roles within your business?

Does managing the sales team feel awkward?

Do you feel you could achieve better sales results?

If you answered YES then you're most likely facing the same struggle as many other small business owners and entrepreneurs you can successfully manage the rest of the company, but when it comes to the sales team, you feel like your efforts are coming up short. Suzanne Paling, sales management consultant, urges you to stop struggling, and learn what you need to know to start succeeding.

Learn how to:

Understand your sales process

Organize your sales department

Define and meet expectations and goals

Effectively communicate with your staff

Provide practical support

Reward exceptional sales performance

Develop a motivating sales environment

You're faced with a unique challenge; let this survival guide lead you to success!

Award-Winning Finalist in the Business: Leadership & Management category of the "Best Books 2010" Awards, sponsored by USA Book News

Bronze Medalist in the Coaching and Mentoring category of the fourth annual Axiom Business Book Awards