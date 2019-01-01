My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Swati Poddar

Swati Poddar

Partner - The Protein Bistro

About Swati Poddar

The Protein Bistro was kick-started by two young entrepreneurs Manish Jha and Kaushik Ghosh who share the common passion for health and fitness. Six months down the line, Swati Poddar is on board as a partner, an MBA from Wigan and Leigh (UK). Swati who is also into fitness and is a marathon runner will add value to the health café with her corporate experience. 

 