Sweta Jaiswal, FRM

Focus on These ETF Areas to Combat Market Uncertainties

Let's look at some safe ETF areas that investors can play, keeping in mind certain burning issues that can flare up uncertainty amid the global health crisis in October.

Should You Invest in Consumer Staples ETFs? Let's Explore

Investors can consider parking money in the non-cyclical consumer staples sector during an economic recession. This largely defensive sector has been found to have a low correlation factor with economic...

Ride Out the Volatile October Month With These ETFs

Low-volatility products could be fascinating picks for those seeking steady investment in equities amid the current market volatility.

Will Industrial ETFs Make Good Bets? Let's Find Out

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to recover from the coronavirus-led slump.

Here's Why Internet ETFs Are Sizzling With Opportunities

Strong demand for online gaming, shopping, video streaming and work-from-home trends are being observed due to the coronavirus crisis, which might lead to Internet remaining a major requirement in daily...

Take a Look at the Top-Performing Biotech ETFs YTD

The pandemic has triggered a race to introduce vaccines and treatment options, opening up investment opportunities in the biotech sector.

Cotton ETN (BAL) Hits a 52-Week High

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL) hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store?

Thematic Investing Ideas to Boost Your Portfolio Returns in Q4

Here we discuss some ETFs that can lend investors exposure to the thematic investing trends in the fourth quarter of 2021.

ETFs to Suffer as US Consumer Confidence Falls in September

The fall in consumer confidence is likely to hurt the consumer discretionary sector which attracts a major portion of consumer spending.

Should You Buy the Dip With These Top-Ranked Tech ETFs?

Here we highlight some top-ranked technology ETFs that investors can consider betting on as the rising benchmark 10-year Treasury yields are causing d...

5 Top-Ranked ETFs That Outperformed the Market in September

Let's take a look at some top-ranked ETFs that have been outperforming the market in September.

Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE) Hits a 52-Week High

The Invesco DB Energy Fund (DBE) hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store?

Can Consumer Discretionary ETFs Make Good Bets for Q4?

The recovering U.S. economy and progress in coronavirus vaccine rollout are expected to increasingly drive investors toward the consumer discretionary...

ETFs to Ride the Current Market Rally Post Fed's Meeting

The Wall Street rally is expected to continue on optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve's decision, accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout and U.S....

J&J ETFs to Gain on Upbeat COVID-19 Vaccine Data

The positive data update has put the spotlight on a number of ETFs that could benefit from their high exposure to Johnson & Johnson.

