Sweta Killa

Energy ETF (XLE) Hits New 52-Week High

This energy ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

4 Defensive Sector ETFs to Protect Your Portfolio

A myriad of concerns has made investors jittery, resulting in a flight to defensive sectors like utilities, real estate, healthcare and consumer staples.

6 Top-Performing Leveraged/Inverse ETFs of Q3

China???s stocks saw one of the heaviest drops ever, energy prices skyrocketed, inflation spiked and the central banks signaled tightening of policies.

6 S&P 500 ETF Stocks With Double-Digit September Returns

Though most stocks in the fund's portfolio also plunged last month, we have highlighted six stocks from different sectors that are in deep green.

Best Performing Stocks of the Top US ETF of September

Rising energy prices are benefiting the energy companies, including natural gas.

ETFs to Tap on Soaring Natural Gas Price

Natural gas futures spiked to a seven-year high buoyed by the growing concerns over tight winter supplies as well as the expiration of October options...

Play the Rising Energy Sector With These Leveraged ETFs

Amid the strong optimism and rising oil price, the energy sector looks attractive. Many investors have turned bullish on the energy sector and are see...

Take a Sip of Hot Coffee with These ETFs & Stocks

Tight supply conditions and improving demand will continue to drive coffee prices higher, thereby benefiting the coffee chains and consumer packaged g...

5 ETFs to Gain on Cisco's 4-Year Growth Outlook

Cisco expects annual revenues to grow 5-7% through July 2025 with more than half of it came from the continued expansions in software and subscription...

ETFs to Win & Lose as Delta Variant Cases Surge

We have highlighted some ETFs from various corners of the space that are expected to win and lose from the surging pandemic.

Gaming ETFs to Gain Post Apple-Epic Games Ruling

Gaming stocks jumped in the Sep 10 trading session, following the Apple (AAPL)-Epic Games lawsuit ruling.

Semiconductor ETF (XSD) Hits New 52-Week High

This semiconductor ETF hits a new 52-week high. Are more gains in store for this ETF?

Wall Street Bets Triggers Uranium Rally: ETFs to Tap

Most of the rally in uranium was driven growing social media attention.

Apple ETFs to Soar on New iPhone 13 Launch Fervor

Apple is hitting new fresh highs ahead of its iPhone launch event on Sep 14.

5 Sector ETFs At All-Time Highs

We have highlighted five ETFs from different sectors that hit new peaks in the recent trading session and have been the leaders in their respective se...

