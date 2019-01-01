Established in 2016 Swypefin provides SMEs in South Africa with an alternative funding solution to those provided by the traditional lenders. Through our joint experience in the financial and technology space, we identified the need for SMEs to access capital quickly. Our tailored solution allows SMEs that normally would not qualify for a bank loan to access capital.
