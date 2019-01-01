Taddy Hall and Linda Deeken

Taddy Hall is a principal and leader of strategic innovation at The Cambridge Group He is a jobs theory pioneer and a leading practitioner, as well as a recognized authority in the fields of marketing, innovation, branding and competitive strategy. His articles on innovation have appeared in the Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Ad Age, Huffington Post, Time magazine and other publications, and he is the co-author of Competing Against Luck: The Story of Innovation and Customer Choice.

Linda Deeken is chief marketing Officer at The Cambridge Group. She has been published in the Harvard Business Review, among other publications, and has been a key contributor to several books recently released by The Cambridge Group. Previously she was a consultant with The Cambridge Group, focusing on developing consumer-driven strategies, new product development, positioning and consumer segmentation.