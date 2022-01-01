Tai Saint-Louis

Latest

News and Trends

NFT Buyers Drop $1.23 Million on Digital Land Next to Snoop Dogg's Virtual Mansion

Three virtual estates neighboring a Snoop Dogg game space in the metaverse have been sold, the most expensive space selling for $453,000.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions

It's been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Mariah Carey Encourages Women to Enter the Crypto Game, Support Black Girls Code

The singer is partnering with Gemini on a new campaign aiming at making the asset class less daunting and more accessible to women.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like