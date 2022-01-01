Signing out of account, Standby...
Tai Saint-Louis
NFT Buyers Drop $1.23 Million on Digital Land Next to Snoop Dogg's Virtual Mansion
Three virtual estates neighboring a Snoop Dogg game space in the metaverse have been sold, the most expensive space selling for $453,000.
Howard University Students Still Living in Tents to Avoid Horrible Dorm Conditions
It's been one month since Howard University students began protesting the living conditions in campus housing buildings.
Mariah Carey Encourages Women to Enter the Crypto Game, Support Black Girls Code
The singer is partnering with Gemini on a new campaign aiming at making the asset class less daunting and more accessible to women.