Dr. Tal Schwartz is founder, chairman and CEO of Clicktale. Since establishing the company in 2006, Clicktale has become a leader in customer-experience analytics, serving tens of thousands of customers from around the globe, including many Fortune 500 companies. Schwartz has been a lecturer and visiting professor at numerous universities, including Caltech, Technion, Tel-Aviv University, the University of Haifa and DePaul University.