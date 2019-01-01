Tala Al Jabri is a strategy consultant specializing in socioeconomic development and transformational government interventions in the Middle East and East Africa. From Saudi Arabia, she is currently pursuing her MBA studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she is exploring the intersections of fintech, gender lens, private equity and Islamic Finance. You can follow her on LinkedIn.
