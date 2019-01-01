Tammana Khanna is an experienced marketing professional with an in-depth understanding of BFSI sector. She is busy scripting a success story of her own on her terms. She is sketching a career which can very well become a model for many working mothers in future. Currently, she is helping companies in building their brand stories by delivering on customer promise as a consultant
