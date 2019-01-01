My Queue

Tanvi Agarwal

Co-founder, Regor

About Tanvi Agarwal

Tanvi Agarwal is the co-founder of Regor. She leads finance, marketing and designing. She has done her Post graduation (MBA) from N.L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research. She began her career in marketing & branding with Marico Ltd, where she was part of the luxury bath & body products launch across India. She has experience in the brand establishment with a strong understanding in retail market . She has also worked with Unilever India where she handled marketing activities for brands like Vaseline, Ponds, Tresemme for 2 years.