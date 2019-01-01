Tarmo Pihl is the co-founder and CEO of Sentab, a social network for older adults. He started his career as a high tech innovation consultant and has been working with high tech companies ever since. He has a MSc from the University of Tartu, majoring in Finance and International Economics. Tarmo Pihl is a co-founder of innovation consulting company Invent Baltics and Modesat Communications OÜ, a technology based company focused on developing and commercializing world leading communication solutions for wireless backhaul applications. After the acquisition of Modesat, Tarmo Pihl has been working in Xilinx as a Director for Marketing. In 2015, he joined Sentab full time.