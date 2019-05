During her 12-year tenure as MD of successful integrated marketing communications agency, Ebony+Ivory, Taryn Hunter Sharman was named as runner-up ‘Business Woman of the Year’ based on building a of 40 (100% growth over 5 years) and taking the firm’s growth from R20-million to R70-million in just two years.In 2015, Taryn launched Faith & Fear , a new breed of consultancy that combines strategic thinking with smart creative.