My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tasso Roumeliotis

Tasso Roumeliotis

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Location Labs

About Tasso Roumeliotis

Tasso Roumeliotis is the leader behind the Location Labs philosophies of data-driven decision-making and meritocracy. He not only founded Location Labs on these principles but has grown the company to more than 220 employees over five consecutive years of profitability and a $220 million acquisition by AVG. Previously, he served as a vice president at Claridge, a $3 billion fund with wireless and media assets. He has also worked at Bain & Company, where he was the highest-ranked associate in his Bain Class. In 2011, Roumeliotis was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award.