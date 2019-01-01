About Tasso Roumeliotis

Tasso Roumeliotis is the leader behind the Location Labs philosophies of data-driven decision-making and meritocracy. He not only founded Location Labs on these principles but has grown the company to more than 220 employees over five consecutive years of profitability and a $220 million acquisition by AVG. Previously, he served as a vice president at Claridge, a $3 billion fund with wireless and media assets. He has also worked at Bain & Company, where he was the highest-ranked associate in his Bain Class. In 2011, Roumeliotis was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award.