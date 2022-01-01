Taylor Getler

Latest

Finance

Can’t Buy the House You Want? Consider Moving Out of the City

If you’re a city dweller and have found yourself frustrated with the local real estate market, relocating to a smaller town might seem like an attractive possibility in the near…

Continue Reading
Finance

Why a Home Warranty May Not Give You the Fix You Crave

It’s every homeowner’s nightmare — something is broken, and it’s going to cost a lot of money to fix or replace it. Unfortunately, no matter how well you take care…

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like