Ted Birkhahn

Guest Writer
President and Partner at Peppercomm

About Ted Birkhahn

Ted Birkhahn is president and partner at Peppercomm and is in charge of client services and managing agency operations for the 100+ integrated marketing and communications firm. During his 15-year tenure at Peppercomm, Birkhahn’s work has included managing some of the firm’s largest and fastest-growing accounts, launching a number of Peppercomm’s practice areas and spearheading the firm’s acquisition strategy.

Birkhahn is a member of the Counselors Academy, a professional interest section of the Public Relations Society of America, and serves on the College of Charleston’s Department of Communication Advisory Council. He is also a member of PageUp, a division of the Arthur W. Page Society and serves as a national advisory board member for Youth About Business, a non-profit organizations that provides leadership training programs for high school students in underserved communities.