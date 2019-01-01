Ted Birkhahn is president and partner at Peppercomm and is in charge of client services and managing agency operations for the 100+ integrated marketing and communications firm. During his 15-year tenure at Peppercomm, Birkhahn’s work has included managing some of the firm’s largest and fastest-growing accounts, launching a number of Peppercomm’s practice areas and spearheading the firm’s acquisition strategy.

Birkhahn is a member of the Counselors Academy, a professional interest section of the Public Relations Society of America, and serves on the College of Charleston’s Department of Communication Advisory Council. He is also a member of PageUp, a division of the Arthur W. Page Society and serves as a national advisory board member for Youth About Business, a non-profit organizations that provides leadership training programs for high school students in underserved communities.