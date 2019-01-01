My Queue

Ted Prodromou

Ted Prodromou

VIP Contributor
Author and internet business consultant

About Ted Prodromou

Ted Prodromou is the author of Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business (Entrepreneur Press®, 2019) as well as a speaker, author and online advertising consultant, generating leads for his clients using Google AdWords, Facebook ads, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media platforms. He also teaches online and in-person classes on LinkedIn, Twitter, and online advertising. In his past life, Ted worked for high tech companies IBM, DEC and Cellular One before starting his own consulting firm in 1999. You can learn more about Ted at tedprodromou.com.

Areas of Expertise

Linkedin

Books By Ted Prodromou

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business
Featured

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

By Ted Prodromou

Ted Prodromou guides readers through crafting the perfect profile that gets them hired, gives them the tools they need to market themselves, and shares case studies on how to sell their business and their products-all on LinkedIn.

Ultimate Guide to Twitter For Business
Featured

Ultimate Guide to Twitter For Business

By Ted Prodromou

How to get connected with 300 million customers in 10 minutes.

