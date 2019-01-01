Tweet Your Way to the Top

Who should you follow? How many people should you follow? How often should you tweet?

Most people don’t get Twitter. Longtime internet guru Ted Prodromou shows you how to become someone who does. Set to prove that 140 characters or less and a hashtag can dramatically grow your brand and your business, Prodromou takes you step by step into the Twitterverse and shows you how to tweet your way to the top of your industry.

Ted Prodromou has put together a comprehensive Twitter guide for real businesses in the real world. Whether you need to get up to speed on Twitter, or you're looking for some more advanced ‘pro tips,’ this is a great reference.

-Sonia Simone, co-founder of Copyblogger Media

When Twitter was launched in 2006, nobody could have imagined the impact 140 characters or less would have on our lives...or our businesses. Today Twitter is THE source for breaking news events, communicating with your friends, and even marketing your business. Ultimate Guide to Twitter for Business shows you how to build a powerful online community of raving fans that can become your most effective marketing channel. Nothing beats word-of-mouth marketing and Twitter is the perfect tool to spread the word about your business.

-Tom Beal

Ultimate Guide to Twitter for Business helps you understand why Twitter has become such a powerful communications tool. This easy-to-follow guide shows you step by step how to use Twitter to more effectively communicate, create deeper engagement, and build lasting relationships with your customers.

-Melanie Mitchell SVP, Search Strategy at Digitas

This is just the guide a direct marketer needs. Ted gives you a plan for marketing, executing sales, better support, and ongoing reputation management.

-Bryan Todd, co-author, Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords