Temim Adwan, an active member of Young Arab Leaders, is the Managing Director of First Orion in the MENA region located in United Arab Emirates. First Orion is a leader in network enterprise solutions, call identification, and call management software, focusing on data-driven call transparency across the calling experience.The company helps its partners increase consumer satisfaction, reduce risk associated with fraud and compliance, and yield more profitable calling solutions.

Temim has operated in an executive role for more than 10 years, brokering deals in several sectors like energy, scrap metal trading, and refined products, and has been involved in multiple merger and acquisition activities. His representation of companies in the Middle East and Africa has played a direct role in achieving success for their operations. Temim holds a BA in business administration from London Metropolitan University and an MBA From Ecole Superieure de Gestion in Paris.