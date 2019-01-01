Tena Pick is a co-founder and CEO of The Sustainability Platform, a social impact consultancy dedicated to integrating social business principles into core business operations, with clients including non-profit organizations, social enterprises and CSR departments. Tena is also the Director of Consultancy at VentureFin, an equity and loan crowdinvesting platform based out of the UAE that aims to bridge the gap between high-impact global entrepreneurs and smart capital and advisory in the Middle East. She is also the Head of Media for C3-Consult and Coach for a Cause.

Tena is a social impact consultant passionate about women empowerment, community development and social impact measurement. She is based in Dubai with extensive experience in the Middle East, Caribbean, and South and Southeast Asia. She is a regular speaker at social business conferences around the world and monthly contributor to Training Magazine Middle East. She holds a Master of Social Entrepreneurship from Hult International Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Entrepreneurial Economics from VERN University of Applied Science.