Terrence Holt and his brother Torry are the founders of Holt Brothers Inc., which includes their construction, development and football companies, as well as Holt Brothers Foundation, which supports children who have a parent with cancer. Terrence serves as president, and is responsible for creating, communicating and implementing the mission and vision of the company. He also serves as vice president of the foundation, a 501(c)3.