Terry Rice is a Digital Marketing trainer and business coach based in Brooklyn. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting, he helps clients identify the audiences, platforms and tactics aligned with efficiently reaching their desired campaign and growth goals. With a heavy focus on Social and Optimization, he also provides guidance on best practices for Content Marketing. Terry has been in the Digital Marketing field since 2007 – most notably, helping clients achieve their marketing goals while working at Adobe and Facebook. In addition to working with established businesses, he also serves as a startup mentor at organizations including Techstars and the NYU Entrepreneurial Institute. Beyond that, he’s a Digital Marketing Instructor at General Assembly and NYU. During his career, he’s consulted hundreds of organizations including Walmart, Bonobos, Warby Parker, Revlon and BarkBox. Additionally, he’s been a featured speaker at industry events including Social Media Week and SXSW.

