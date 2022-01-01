The Associated Press

Tiny House in Wealthy Boston Suburb Sells for $315,000

Would you pay that much for a 250-square-foot abode?

American Girl Dolls, Risk, Sand Make It to Toy Hall of Fame

All three were honored during a ceremony after winning over a group of 12 finalists. 

Asian Spider Takes Hold in Georgia, Sends Humans Scurrying

A large spider native to East Asia has spun its thick, golden web on power lines, porches and vegetable patches all over north Georgia this year.

Felony Count Over 43 Cents' Worth of Mountain Dew Is Dropped

Theft charges against a man who underpaid for a bottle of Mountain Dew by 43 cents have been dropped.

