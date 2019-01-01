My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Conversation

The Conversation

Academic Rigor, Journalistic Flair

About The Conversation

The Conversation US arose out of deep-seated concerns for the fading quality of our public discourse – and recognition of the vital role that academic experts can play in the public arena.  The Conversation’s mission is particularly resonant in the U.S., where people universally sense that the country’s social fabric is strained and the common ground people share is shrinking.

The Conversation US seeks to be part of the solution to this problem.The Conversation’s editorial process is deliberate and collaborative. Editors pay close attention to the news environment to identify the issues citizens are concerned about. They reach out to leading scholars across academia and work with them to unlock their knowledge for the broad public.

Through a Creative Commons license, we share Conversation US articles – at no charge to news organizations – across the geographic and ideological spectrum. We pay particular attention to strengthening news organizations that are severely under-resourced. The Associated Press distributes The Conversation US articles daily to thousands of newsrooms.

More From The Conversation

A todo esto, ¿es buena idea compartir las fotos de nuestros hijos en Facebook?
Ciberseguridad

A todo esto, ¿es buena idea compartir las fotos de nuestros hijos en Facebook?

¿Cuáles son los límites sobre la información que los adultos comparten de sus hijos menores de edad?
8 min read
En qué lugar del mundo hay más inmigrantes
Ecosistema emprendedor

En qué lugar del mundo hay más inmigrantes

¿A dónde van aquellos que abandonan sus países y se mudan a otros estados? ¿De dónde vienen? ¿Ha habido cambios en el número de migraciones en las últimas décadas?
9 min read
Comer menos carne, ¿salvaría al planeta?
Ecosistema emprendedor

Comer menos carne, ¿salvaría al planeta?

Muchas personas creen que limitar el consumo de productos cárnicos ayudaría a combatir el cambio climático, pero es una solución llena de matices. 16 investigadores responden a la pregunta.
14 min read
Insectoapocalipsis: ¿Qué pasaría en el mundo si desaparecen los insectos?
Ecosistema emprendedor

Insectoapocalipsis: ¿Qué pasaría en el mundo si desaparecen los insectos?

La cantidad de insectos está disminuyendo de manera alarmante, lo que podría significar la extinción en todo el mundo del 40% de las especies en las próximas décadas.
8 min read
Así fue como la Prohibición dio origen a una industria multimillonaria
Industria

Así fue como la Prohibición dio origen a una industria multimillonaria

En 1919 se prohibieron las bebidas alcohólicas en EU y nació un mercado negro de alcohol casero. Para mejorar el sabor de este licor ilícito, se mezclaba con ingredientes dulces, creando el cóctel.
8 min read
Así afectará el Brexit a las universidades
Estudiar en el extranjero

Así afectará el Brexit a las universidades

Las universidades privadas, aun siendo minoría en Reino Unido, dependen mayormente de alumnos internacionales y serán las más afectadas.
6 min read
Cómo son realmente los venezolanos que emigran
Venezuela

Cómo son realmente los venezolanos que emigran

La mayoría de los venezolanos manifiesta que las razones por las que emigran son económicas, sociales y políticas, en este orden.
5 min read
¿Quieres educar una hija emprendedora? 7 estrategias para hacer que ame las ciencias
Mujeres emprendedoras

¿Quieres educar una hija emprendedora? 7 estrategias para hacer que ame las ciencias

En México, el 89% de investigadores de alto nivel en las universidades publicas son hombres. Es hora de cambiar esta tendencia.
7 min read
7 cosas que debes conocer para entender 'Roma', la ganadora en los Oscar 2019
Cultura Pop

7 cosas que debes conocer para entender 'Roma', la ganadora en los Oscar 2019

Alfonso Cuarón fue galardonado con el premio a la mejor película en lengua extranjera y mejor director por su cinta Roma
10 min read
Cuál es el ejercicio más adecuado para tu etapa de vida
Vida emprendedora

Cuál es el ejercicio más adecuado para tu etapa de vida

Conforme pasan los años, nuestros cuerpos necesitan diferentes tipos de ejercicio. He aquí una guía para hacer el ejercicio adecuado para tu edad.
8 min read
¿Qué puede ocurrir con el Brexit?
Ecosistema emprendedor

¿Qué puede ocurrir con el Brexit?

Como la esperanza es lo último que queda, detengámonos en las posibles salidas o soluciones con las que se podría desatascar el proceso y así evitar el tan temido Brexit duro o sin acuerdo.
9 min read
Aunque no lo creas: 7 señales de que el mundo se está volviendo un lugar mejor
Ecosistema emprendedor

Aunque no lo creas: 7 señales de que el mundo se está volviendo un lugar mejor

Sí, es difícil de creer cuando las noticias hablan de catástrofes naturales, ataques terroristas, guerras y hambrunas más que de otros asuntos.
8 min read
Con la pena veganos: Dejar de comer carne no va a salvar el planeta
Ecosistema emprendedor

Con la pena veganos: Dejar de comer carne no va a salvar el planeta

La cría de ganado tiene un claro impacto en el medio ambiente pero, contrariamente a lo que muchos críticos dicen, no es la mayor culpable del cambio climático.
Boicotear a productos como Nutella podría provocar más deforestación
Ecosistema emprendedor

Boicotear a productos como Nutella podría provocar más deforestación

Las campañas contra el consumo de aceite de palma pueden tener como consecuencia el aumento de producción de otros cultivos, como la soja, que en realidad requieren más tierra cultivable, lo que aumentaría los problemas para la vida de los bosques.
7 min read
¡Basta de escondernos en el viejismo! Las personas mayores no son frágiles
Baby Boomers

¡Basta de escondernos en el viejismo! Las personas mayores no son frágiles

Los mayores son individuos fuertes, mucho más resistentes de lo que podría parecer, pero nuestra sociedad los discrimina y hace que muchos de ellos se sientan inútiles.
6 min read