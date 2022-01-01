Signing out of account, Standby...
Biden to expand access to at-home COVID kits: 4 essential reads on the critical role of rapid tests
The Biden administration intends to distribute an additional 500 million at-home rapid COVID tests starting in January.
Facebook became Meta – and the company's dangerous behavior came into sharp focus in 2021: 4 essential reads
Meta felt the heat in 2021 as whistleblower revelations, congressional ire and demands for data knocked the company back on its heels. Here’s a look at research into the problems...
Making a difference without millions – how Americans give
Stanford researcher Lucy Bernholz is re-imagining what philanthropy looks like and is trying to understand how average people create, fund and distribute shared social goods in the digital age.
How vulnerable is your personal information? 4 essential reads
Data breaches have become a fact of life. Here are articles from The Conversation that detail the threat, why it happens and what you can do to protect yourself.
E-cigarettes get FDA approval: 5 essential reads on the harms and benefits of vaping
Three tobacco-flavored cartridges and a vaping device have been approved by the FDA for sale in the U.S. It comes after a decadelong debate over e-cigarettes.