About The in5 Team
in5 is an enabling platform for entrepreneurs and startups, offering five key benefits through its robust startup framework, creative spaces and specialised industry centers, training and mentorship programmes, community wide networking events and access to investors. Launched in 2013 by TECOM Group, in5’s three specialized innovation centres provide aspiring students, entrepreneurs and startups with access to a diverse community of creative minds, facilitating the constant exchange of knowledge and passionate debate conducive to ideation