The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

Whether you’re facing funding sharks or angel investors, we’ve got the keys to crafting that perfect pitch to help you secure the funds you need to launch your startup, build your business, and achieve your entrepreneurial dreams.
In this new edition of the Entrepreneur Voices series, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and experts from both sides of the board roam present the game-winning strategies and deal-closing tactics you need to succeed. Dive in and learn how to:
Plus, gain exclusive insights from stars you’ve seen on Shark Tank, Planet of the Apps, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and more!
The experts at Entrepreneur provide a two-part guide to success. First, learn the nuts and bolts of starting a travel hosting business, including everything from writing your property listing to dealing with guests who break the rules. Then, master the fundamentals of business startup including defining your business structure, funding, staffing and more.
This kit includes:
• Essential industry and business-specific startup steps with worksheets, calculators, checklists and more
• Entrepreneur Editors’ Start Your Own Business, a guide to starting any business and surviving the first three years
• Interviews and advice from successful entrepreneurs in the industry
• Worksheets, brainstorming sections, and checklists
• Entrepreneur's Startup Resource Kit (downloadable)
More about Entrepreneur’s Startup Resource Kit
Every small business is unique. Therefore, it’s essential to have tools that are customizable depending on your business’s needs. That’s why with Entrepreneur is also offering you access to our Startup Resource Kit. Get instant access to thousands of business letters, sales letters, sample documents and more – all at your fingertips!
The Small Business Legal Toolkit
When your business dreams go from idea to reality, you’re suddenly faced with laws and regulations governing nearly every move you make. Learn how to stay in compliance and protect your business from legal action. In this essential toolkit, you’ll get answers to the “how do I get started?” questions every business owner faces along with a thorough understanding of the legal and tax requirements of your business.
Sample Business Letters
1000+ customizable business letters covering each type of written business communication you’re likely to encounter as you communicate with customers, suppliers, employees, and others. Plus a complete guide to business communication that covers every question you may have about developing your own business communication style.
Sample Sales Letters
The experts at Entrepreneur have compiled more than 1000 of the most effective sales letters covering introductions, prospecting, setting up appointments, cover letters, proposal letters, the all-important follow-up letter and letters covering all aspects of sales operations to help you make the sale, generate new customers and huge profits.
Success as an entrepreneur takes a lot more than big ideas and dedication. With threats of burnout and rejection at nearly every turn, the entrepreneurial journey is riddled with obstacles—but the staff, experts, and voices of Entrepreneur want you to know you're not alone.
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence brings you real-world strategies to help you get brutally hones with yourself and boost your emotional intelligence. Dive in and learn how to:
Plus, gain tips and tricks to become more likable, win big in your negotiations, and leverage emotions when marketing your business.
This is not your average "success" book. We're not here to tell you how every successful person is the same or how getting up an hour earlier will change everything. Buy we do give you research-backed facts and pair them with insights and strategies from CEOs and business leaders for getting more out of your day, closing more deals for your business, and earning more money—all while living a life you're genuinely happy with.
Take a deep dive into Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success and you'll discover the key science-backed strategies of experts, founders, and entrepreneurs like you that will help you to:
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there's a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, cannabis, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs lie you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Take a closer look at the world of weed and what it holds for you and your future as a cannabis entrepreneur. You'll learn how to:
In this day and age, it can be difficult for entrepreneurs like you to sift through all the get-rich-quick schemes thrown at you from every direction. That’s why we’ve curated contributions from over 25 thought leaders and successful entrepreneurs who debunk the myths of “growth hacking” and give you hard-won tactics for maximizing every element of the entrepreneurial journey. Dive into this book and learn how to:
Plus, get up, close, and personal with industry disrupters such as Dollar Shave Club’s Michael Dubin, Glossier’s Emily Weiss, D?’s Kristen Tomlan, and BNI founder Ivan Misner.
No matter the size of your business, company culture is something that can make or break its success. For startups and established businesses alike, a high-performing company culture translates into happy employees, a productive and engaging work environment, fluid communication and more.
In this book, Entrepreneur’s community of small business owners and entrepreneurs share their battle-tested strategies, hard-won advice, and impart the secrets behind what works and what doesn’t when defining and creating a culture that can make or break your company in a startup world.
The second title in the new Entrepreneur Voices series focuses on effective management and its crucial role in workforce productivity and employee retention and looks at how every level of management impacts these two things. From streamlining productivity to effectively giving feedback, this composition dissects the skills and strategies necessary to manage employees at every level.
Serving missions rather than profits, the nonprofit sector holds 11 million employees, making it the third largest industry in the United States, and often provides our communities’ most fundamental services.
Whether your passions lie in medical research, education, arts preservation, or other service areas, Start Your Own Nonprofit Organization equips you with the tools you need to build and grow your mission. In this step-by-step guide, the experts at Entrepreneur provide you with the latest industry research and advice from real-world Executive Directors so you learn how to:
Plus, get valuable resource lists, sample budget and business plan, checklists, and insider tips from the founders of the Square Peg Foundation, the Melanoma International Foundation and more. If you see a gap in your community or a need you are passionate about addressing, then find success and fulfillment in starting your own nonprofit today!
Looking for a homebased business, in a thriving industry, with low overhead and high profit potential? Then a freight brokerage business is likely for you!
Earn your share of the billion-dollar transportation industry pairing shippers and carriers to move cargo, and making money in the process. The experts at Entrepreneur equip you with the knowledge you need to start your business, manage day-to-day operations, prepare for minute-by-minute changes, and address unexpected challenges in freight transportation.
Learn how to:
Plus, gain valuable insight, tips, and sound business advice from successful freight brokers who have managed, shipped, and seen it all. Find success in freight—join this billion-dollar industry today!
GET PAID FOR YOUR PAD
An ever-growing number of travelers are searching for more convenient and low-cost accommodation alternatives, as opposed to staying at traditional hotels. As a result, online-based services like Airbnb, FlipKey, HomeAway, Roomorama, and VRBO are making it easy for you to list extra bedrooms or your entire home, condo, or apartment, as a short-term rental option for travelers.
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business will help you make intelligent renting decisions, take appropriate actions and precautions, and deal with realistic expectations while protecting yourself, your property, and your personal belongings. It will help you quickly acquire the core knowledge you need to become a successful travel host and teach you how to:
• Prepare your property, maximize amenities, and create a house manual for your guests
• Create a listing that generates the highest possible revenue using tips from Superhosts
• Attract a constant flow of short-term renters and business travelers with the perfect nightly rate
• Apply a variety of tools and resources that will make handling your responsibilities as a travel host easier and less time consuming
• Interact with your guests, earn the best possible ratings and reviews, and avoid the most common pitfalls and mistakes made by first-time hosts
• Calculate your expenses, understand your tax obligations, and generate the highest possible revenue
You’ll also gain valuable insight from in-depth and exclusive interviews with veteran Airbnb hosts and executives within the travel hosting industry. Whether you choose to rent through Airbnb, HomeSuite, Kid & Coe, or take your rentals to sea via Yachtico, this book will help you get started.
Importing and exporting is a trillion-dollar business—but that doesn’t mean that this is a big-business industry. In fact, small businesses make up more than 95 percent of companies handling the $5 trillion worth of products and services traded in more than 150 countries.
The experts of Entrepreneur give you an insider’s look at how the import/export business really works and what makes it tick. Designed to help you decide whether an import or export business is right for you, each chapter is broken up into manageable sections on every aspect of the industry to help you start, run, and grow a successful business.
In this guide, you’ll get a detailed look at the industry, who the key players are, what trade agreements exist between nations and the current forecast for international trade. You’ll also learn how to:
Plus, gain hard-earned advice from successful entrepreneurs in the industry and valuable resources, forms, and worksheets to help you become a player in the world of international exchange.
Whether you want to travel the world or make a living from your living room, your import/export business should start here.
Earn a Healthy Living as a Personal Trainer
Personal training is an exciting industry to be in right now! Starting a personal training business can offer a satisfying combination of financial reward, a flexible schedule, and a career where you can make a profound difference in the lives of others.
As a skilled personal trainer, having good business knowledge and judgment can be the first step to earning a substantial income. In this revised guide, our experts teach you the nuts and bolts of starting a business, including everything from writing a business plan to finding a profitable niche. From boutique studios to partnerships with schools and private trainers, this book will help get you started on the right foot.
You’ll learn how to:
• Create a business plan that gets you funded and helps you grow
• Examine potential client markets, find your niche, and set yourself apart
• Establish your business, define your services, and set prices that maximize profits
• Develop a marketing strategy that gains fans and turns them into customers
• Calculate the cost of doing business and managing your finances
• Hire employees as your business grows
Plus, gain insights, tips, and hard-earned advice from successful trainers along the way.
Whether you want to run a solo operation or an exercise studio employing other trainers— you have the tools to succeed right in your hands.
LAUNCH A CAREER IN MEDICAL CLAIMS BILLING
The market for medical claim billers is growing exponentially. With legions of providers and an ever-expanding patient pool, health-care industry spending is expected to grow by 5.8 percent each year through 2024. By then, health-care spending will total $5.43 trillion and account for 19.6 percent of the gross domestic product. So let there be no doubt: Health care is big business and its growth shows no signs of slowing. This makes it the perfect time to start your own medical claims billing service.
In this updated guide the experts of Entrepreneur introduce you to the medical claims billing industry, give you detailed information and advice from experienced medical billers on what to expect, how to select the right billing programs, how to land your first job and stay competitive. You’ll also learn how to:
• Research the market and find your niche in medical claims
• Establish your business, define your services, and set prices that maximize profits
• Promote your business, services, and gain referrals with effective networking and marketing strategies
• Manage the day-to-day operations and costs
• Determine the best way to process claims to meet the needs of your clients
• Deal effectively with the different insurers, Medicare, and patient claims
Plus, get valuable resource lists, sample agreements, checklists, and worksheets to get you started on the right track. Everything you need to start, run, and grow a successful medical claims billing service is in your hands—get started today!
There’s Money in the Middle!
Like making deals and earning money but don’t care for the daily grind?
Then consider becoming the middleman—the wholesaler—who buys goods in volume from manufacturers and sells them to retailers for a profit. With millions of products on the market already, and new ones coming out every day, you’ll find that there’s tons of money to be made in the middle.
The experts of Entrepreneur deliver step-by-step instructions on how to start a thriving wholesale operation, specializing in any industry—and running it from the comfort of home. This guide will reveal how to:
• Establish your business and get funded
• Implement market research tactics to find the perfect niche
• Manage the day-to-day operation costs
• Partner with the right manufacturers and retailers
• Choose profitable product lines and get exclusive deals
• Benefit from the internet’s growing role in distribution
• Promote and advertise your business
• Hire the right team of professionals
• And more
You’ll also gain valuable insights from practicing wholesale distributors and get sample forms, checklists, and worksheets to guide you smoothly through each stage of the startup process.
It’s a straight shot from where you are today to owning and running your own business—and you can start right now.
It's the most special day in many couples' lives and everything needs to be perfect. But with weddings becoming larger, costlier, and more complex, many would-be newlyweds are turning to professional wedding consultants for help. As a wedding consultant, you not only help the lucky couple create a budget and stick to it, but you also aid them in selecting a location, caterer, entertainment, cake and more. This book shows you what you need to know to start and run a successful wedding consultant service, including:
Wedding consulting makes an ideal homebased or part-time business. You don't need an office. Start-up costs are low. And you don't need any costly special equipment. All you need is this book and a desire to succeed.
Looking for an opportunity to make big profits while setting your own schedule? A vending business could be your ticket to the top. Americans feed vending machines more than $46 billion a year for sodas, candy, coffee and other snacks. That's a nice chunk of change you could be pocketing.
Starting is easy. You can begin part time out of your home. As your customer base increases, you can hire extra help, invest in more machines and expand your service area. There's no limit to how large your business can grow.
Get the inside scoop on how to start up in this lucrative, flexible business. Expert advice covers:
Checklists, work sheets and expert tips guide you through every phase of the startup process. With low startup costs and no experience required, a vending business is a perfect choice for your new venture.
Are you an advocate of higher education? Do you enjoy teaching others? Are you interested in starting a business that makes money and a positive impact? If so, then you'll earn high marks in the tutoring and test prep arena!
Whether you want to start a one-on-one tutoring business from home, an online-based education support program, or manage your own learning facility, our experts cover everything you need to know. Learn business basics including how to choose your niche, secure financing, legally establish your business, manage day-to-day operations, and more. Gain an understanding of learning approaches, the latest teaching methods, industry technology and tools, and other industry essentials. Plus, round out your startup curriculum with invaluable advice and examples from current business owners!
Learn how to:
The need for education support is growing rapidly-grab your share of this billion dollar market!
At over a billion dollars, the travel industry is evolving, creating new trends and new opportunities for eager entrepreneurs like you. Our experts take you step-by-step as you embark on your most exciting adventure—starting a business. Discover success as an independent travel or specialty tour professional offering unique opportunities—in both geography and market niche—that even online discount travel sites can’t compete with.
From exotic getaways to adrenaline-pumping extreme tours and time-saving technology to important regulations, learn how to conduct business by land, air, or sea. Led by our experts, find your travel niche, establish your business, price your time and packages, master important destination details, and much more. Plus, access an abundance of resources including important associations, travel-specific software, mailing lists, and in-the-trenches tips from successful travel and tour operators.
Covers:
From finding your travelers to delivering a trip of a lifetime and everything in between, learn what you need to know to become a high-flying success!
Staffing has become the second-fastest-growing industry in the United States, largely by serving a lean business world in which companies are forced to downsize and merge in order to stay competitive. The work still has to be done, but now outsourcing to staffing services, especially for specialized business and technical skills, covers it.
Let the experts at Entrepreneur, joined by practicing staffing service professionals, show you how to set up and operate a firm that can supply person power for a narrow or broad range of business needs. Among other topics, they cover:
Whether it serves a huge market, such as office and clerical personnel, or a niche market like engineering or medical specialties, a staffing service can be a real revenue producer for a savvy businessperson who is knowledgeable about matching people's skills with the needs of businesses. Sound like you? Then stop wasting time and start your staffing service!
Americans spend more than $600 billion a year eating out. Busy consumers don't have the time or inclination to cook - they want tasty, nutritious meals without dishes to wash. More and more singles, working parents and seniors are demanding greater convenience and are turning to restaurants to fill that need. There's plenty of room for more food businesses, but for a successful startup you need more than just good recipes. You also need to know about planning, capitalization, inventory control, and payroll management.
Entrepreneur has compiled everything you need including how to evaluate the competition, how to research potential customers, the basics of setting up a kitchen, how to find a great location, how to leap over regulatory hurdles in the industry, and how to find the best people to staff your business.
Among the many topics covered are:
Fully updated with the newest trends in menu items, decor and themes, plus recent market statistics and forecasts. Interviews with successful eatery owners show how others have made their food business dreams come true. So whether you decide to keep it simple with a sandwich-and-salad operation or make a splash with a four-star bistro, we've got the information you need to be a success.
The explosion of media opportunities and the rapidly changing communications landscape have served as key drivers for the public relations industry, creating huge opportunities for communications and PR specialists like you!
Coaching you all the way, the experts at Entrepreneur show you how to parlay your PR experience into a successful new business. Our experts take you step by step from building the business foundation to managing day-to-day operations. Learn how to set up your firm, choose your market niche, prospect and sign clients, build media relationships, set fees, and more! Plus, gain priceless insight, tips, and techniques from practicing entrepreneurs and industry experts!
Learn how to:
Go from public relations pro to CEO! Start your own public relations firm today!
If you have a talent for snapping great pictures, why not turn your hobby into a lucrative business?
You can take portraits in a studio or on location, submit photos as a freelancer to newspapers and magazines, frame and display your favorite shots in a gallery, or record special events like weddings and sweet sixteen parties. No matter where your talents and interests lie, you can make a bundle from your work with this expert advice.
Whether you want to earn a little extra money or set yourself up as a full-time, professional photographer, all the information you need to succeed is inside.
Americans love their pets. More than a quarter of all American households have dogs or cats. And then there are parrots and parrotfish, guinea pigs and pot-bellied pigs, iguanas and anacondas. If you love animals, you can start a profitable business caring for pets when their owners go on vacation.
A pet-sitting business is easy to start and inexpensive to run. You can board pets in your home, visit pets in their homes, manage a staff of pet-sitters or even combine pet-sitting and house-sitting for a greater profit. Plus, you can offer add-on services like grooming and walking.
Learning everything you need to know to be a success, including:
If you love animals, don't delay. Learn how to turn your passion into profit.
If you’re starting a business from scratch, we recommend our Startup Kit, which offers the industry startup details found here plus even more startup support. Are you a pet lover? Fascinated by all things furred, feathered and finned? Why not turn your passion for pets into a profitable business!
A fast-growing market, the multibillion-dollar pet industry offers a world of business opportunities for entrepreneurs like you! From hands-on pet care to specialty pet products like toys, food, and treats, Entrepreneur covers the cat's meow of pet-related businesses.
Providing insider advice, tips, and tricks along the way, our experts take you step by step and show you how to discover your specialty, legally and financially establish your business, manage day-to-day operations, and so much more!
Let America's pampered pets help your profits- start your pet business today!
Are you a pro at multi-tasking? Do you thrive on deadlines and love a good challenge? Could you find satisfaction in lending others a hand? If so, you're in high demand in the booming personal concierge industry.
Offering easy startup and low overhead, a personal concierge helps clients with everyday tasks from organizing to shopping. Led by our experts, learn how to successfully establish your business, develop your service list, build a client base, and even, expand. Plus, uncover the secrets of practicing entrepreneurs, gaining priceless insight, advice, and tricks on managing common and difficult requests.
Learn how to:
Sample forms, additional resources, checklists and work sheets guide you through every step of the startup process.
You have what it takes to be an in-demand personal concierge--let us help you get started and succeed!
Online education is experiencing a huge growth spurt. The number of students taking online classes increased 24 percent in the past year-and this growth is only expected to continue. Don't let this lucrative opportunity pass you by. Take your teaching global by offering courses online.
Learn everything you need to know to set up a successful online education business:
Find financing, write a business plan, choose a business structure and learn other business basics
Develop exciting courses in the four most popular areas-IT, health care, education and business-as well as niche markets
Promote your business and attract students through online newsletters, search engine optimization and other innovative techniques
Design a user-friendly website and provide high-quality tech support
Train instructors in this new education medium, or teach courses yourself
And more!
Real-life stories from successful entrepreneurs show you exactly what you need to do to set up and run a profitable business. Now's the perfect time to get started with an online education business-and with this book, you're well on your way to success.
Start Your Own Microbrewery, Distillery, or Cidery
Craft alcohol has come out of the garage and into the limelight. Growing each year, this multi-billion dollar industry, driven by consumer preferences, shows no signs of slowing down—giving you the perfect opportunity to start up.
Our experts, teamed with food and beverage writer and enthusiast Corie Brown of Zester Daily, introduce you to more than 30 craft producers, including pioneers like Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Jörg Rupf creator of Hangar 1 Vodka, Kent Rabish owner of Grand Traverse Distillery, and Mike Beck co-owner of Uncle John’s Cider Mill. Brown and team deliver an in-depth review of these thriving industries and coach you in identifying ideal business models, best practices for launching a new craft product, valuable regulation information, and more.
Gain an insider’s look at how to:
• Analyze craft products, their distinct challenges, and dynamic market
• Write a winning business plan that promotes growth and secures funding
• Keep overhead low and margins high with options like self-distribution
• Capture customers and create evangelists with the story behind the brand
• Enhance the brand experience with events, taprooms, tastings, and tours
• Develop invaluable relationships with distributors, retailers, and restaurants
Packed with priceless insights, advice, checklists, worksheets, and valuable resources, this guide details what you need to know to go from alcohol enthusiast to entrepreneur. Start brewing your own business today!
Busy families no longer need to take the time to run to the mall and shop for the perfect item. They simply click their mouse and have their treasures delivered from any corner of the country right to their doorstep. Shopping has never been so convenient and the opportunity for starting and running a successful mail order business has never been so great!
If you want to work from home, running a lucrative business that costs little to start and requires no specialized skills, mail order may be for you. Working from a kitchen table, you can take orders, process payments and dispatch shipments picked up by a parcel service from a remote warehouse run by yet another vendor.
This exclusive guide to mail order takes you step by step covering every aspect of startup and operations, including hard-won advice and helpful hints from successful mail order entrepreneurs.
Learn how to:
With the boom in online shopping, mail order businesses are more profitable than ever, and Entrepreneur gives you everything you need to get started. Don't wait! Start your mail order business today!
Are you inventive? Fun? Have you been called a kid at heart? If so, let us introduce you to an up-and-coming, fresh-faced market with unbelievable purchasing power-meet today's kids!
An ever-growing market, kids offer a world of business possibilities for inspired entrepreneurs like you! From party planning and gift products to cooking classes and clothing, Entrepreneur covers the hottest businesses within the flourishing kid-focused industry. Providing insider advice, tips and tricks along the way, our experts take you step by step and show you how to discover your specialty, legally and financially establish your business, manage day-to-day operations and so much more!
Learn how to:
If you’re starting a business from scratch, we recommend our Startup Kit, which offers the industry startup details found here plus even more startup support.
It's time to make your mark in the world of graphic design. There's no doubt you've imagined it-placing your name and logo on business cards, taking creative control and being your own boss. Why not turn your fantasy into reality?
Whether you want to start a part-time graphic design business, a full-time operation or build a substantial company with a full staff of graphic designers, everything you need to get started is at your fingertips. Learn the basic requirements, startup costs, day-to-day operations and even what to do when things don't go as planned. Industry experts and successful graphic designers share what they've learned and give you the motivation and priceless tips and tricks to help you reach success.
Learn how to:
START YOUR OWN EVENT PLANNING BUSINESS AND CELEBRATE ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK!
Weddings, graduations, birthday parties, anniversaries, and conferences—what do these all have in common? Everyone would rather hire someone else to plan and run them! That someone can be you.
Take your passion for event planning to the next level with in-the-trenches advice and tools you need to start, run, and grow a successful business. From writing a solid contract to finding reliable vendors, our experts help you identify your niche, teach you how to scout potential clients, evaluate the competition, market your business, and more.
Discover how to:
Plus, gain valuable insights from interviews with practicing event planners, and stay on track with checklists, worksheets, and other resources.
Everything you need to make your event planning business a successful reality is right here—get the party started today!
Start Your Own eLearning or Training Business and Set Your Course for Success
The education and training industry is thriving. Driven by a preference for self-paced learning and paired with the convenience and mobility of personal devices, eLearning attracts a seemingly endless combination of audiences looking to enrich their lives, learn a skill, or achieve professional certifications.
Whether you’re a business owner looking to expand your offerings or an educational professional looking for a global classroom, our experts explore the opportunities within three billion-dollar industries—eLearning, corporate training, and personal development—and teach you what you need to know about starting, running, and growing a successful eLearning or training business.
Learn how to:
• Discover your niche, identify your offerings, and target the right audience
• Select the right teaching platform for your courses and products
• Set your business apart with low-cost marketing and strategic networking
• Stay on top of current trends and ahead of the competition
• Create an online presence that promotes and organizes your work
• Manage daily operations, set rates, and hire a support team
Plus, gain valuable insights and advice from practicing eLearning professionals, stay on track with worksheets, and stay ahead of trends with a valuable resource list.
Everything you need to know to make your eLearning or training business a successful reality is right here. Get started today!
Thanks to today’s busy lifestyles, nearly 4,500 institutions of higher learning, and millions of college-bound students, the demand for college admissions consulting services is skyrocketing. Using counseling skills you may have already honed in a secondary education setting, or knowledge you’ve gained from other relevant sources, you can benefit from this booming opportunity—starting a viable business and helping your people achieve their personal potential.
Coached by our experts, learn how to identify your specialty or services—from steering high school students towards acceptance, to assisting in filing admission and financial applications, and other market needs. Moreover, master business basics such as establishing your company as a legal entity, outfitting a home office, managing finances, promoting your services, and more. Plus, access contact and resource lists, sample documents, and expert interviews from practicing college planning consultants.
Includes:
Consider this your lesson plan for success - start your business now!
DRIVE YOUR STARTUP TO SUCCESS
From taxis to limousines to bicycle rentals, moving vans, and long-haul transport of refrigerated goods, the transportation industry has a wide range of entry points. Whether you’re interested in starting a long-haul operation or an in-town service, this detailed guide will help you decide which transportation service is right for you.
The experts of Entrepreneur deliver step-by-step instructions on how to start a successful transportation operation, specializing in the niche that’s right for you. This guide will help you:
Plus, gain valuable insights from interviews with transportation experts and stay on track with checklists, worksheets, and a valuable resource list.
Everything you need to start your transportation business is in your hands—get started today!
SmartStart Your Business in New York
Start a Business in New York is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the Empire State. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
State and federal information specific to starting your business—from choosing the right legal forms to filing taxes and incorporating.
SmartStart Your Business in Florida
Start a Business in Florida is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the Sunshine State. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
SmartStart Your Business in California
Start a Business in California is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the Golden State. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
SmartStart Your Business in Washington
Start a Business in Washington is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the Evergreen State. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
SmartStart Your Business in Virginia
Start a Business in Virginia is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the state. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
SmartStart Your Business in Texas
Start a Business in Texas is your roadmap to avoid planning and legal pitfalls and delivers what you need to succeed as a business in the Lone Star State. This all-in-one resource goes a step beyond other business how-to books to give you a jump-start on planning for your business and provides you with:
Bring Your Fresh Ideas to Market and Profit
Fueled by growing consumer demand for new tastes, cleaner ingredients, health benefits, and more convenient ways to shop and eat, the business of specialty food is taking off at full speed. This step-by-step guide arms entrepreneurial foodies like yourself with an industry overview, the hottest trends, important research and statistics, and insight from practicing specialty food business owners on key growth drivers, opportunities, and how you can differentiate from other food businesses.
Discover how to:
If you can stomach the stress of perishables, swallow the fickleness of the consumer of specialty foods, and keep up with the ever-changing trends in this growing industry, the specialty food business is for you. Get started today!
Cash In on the High Price of Looking Good
Make money while making people look good. If this sounds like a dream come true, then stop thinking and start styling! Attractive hair, newfound energy and a revitalized appearance will remain invaluable commodities no matter what ups and downs await the economy. Personal care is a growing industry where industries abound, so why not be the one to claim the wealth?
Start Your Own Hair Salon and Day Spa will take you step-by-step through the entire process, from having the dream to making it a reality. Professional industry experts share inside information and invaluable advice, revealing how they have been successful in this lucrative business and, more important, how you can be successful, too.
You will learn how to:
Grab Your Share of Senior Care
The senior population is multiplying by the millions. In fact, during the next 25 years, the senior population in America is expected to double, creating an ever-growing need for quality senior services–and compassionate entrepreneurs like you!
Arming you to earn your share of this ever-expanding industry, the experts at Entrepreneur detail what it takes to start six of the most in-demand senior services–adult day-care, relocation service, home-care, transportation service, concierge, and travel service.
Learn how to:
A record number of seniors are seeking your help–start your senior services business today.
Create the Perfect Blend of Passion and Profits!
Are you interested in being the toast of the town, the life of the party—and a successful entrepreneur? Do you dream of designing a fun-filled atmosphere to house friends, family, and other patrons? If so, then the bar/club industry may be for you!
Detailing today’s hottest bar/club opportunities, including sports bars, night clubs, neighborhood bars, and more, our experts take you step by step, from scouting locations and licensing requirements to creating policies and attracting loyal customers. Use worksheets, checklists, and resource lists to streamline your startup, and efficiently manage day-to-day operations. Plus, gain priceless insight, advice, and tips from already successful bar/club entrepreneurs!
Learn how to:
• Research your target market
• Find the perfect location
• Hire a knowledgeable staff
• Navigate the red tape that accompanies serving alcohol and food
• Understand the logistics of inventory and equipping your bar
• Compete with other bars and nightlife venues
• Keep your clients entertained—and keep them coming back
• And much more!
Start today, and cheers to your success tomorrow!
Turn Your Blog into Big Bucks
Blog’s are still one of the internet’s fastest-growing phenomena – and one of the best and easiest ways to make money online. Packed with the latest blog tools, tricks, and up-and-coming trends, this fully revised edition teaches you the ins and outs of creating an eye-catching blog that captures millions of eyeballs and reaps huge financial rewards—all within hours and with little to no financial investment!
We’ll reveal:
• The latest forms of blogging including Twitter/micro-blogging, mobile blogging, and video blogging.
• How you can make money as a YouTube partner and develop a YouTube Channel
• 10 proven ways to promote your blog
• How to avoid the most common blogging mistakes
• Priceless advice from successful bloggers for maximizing profits.
• How to create new and original content to attract new followers
Now you can create your own incredible platform to showcase your thoughts, knowledge, expertise and opinions to millions of web surfers and make money doing it!
Start Your Own Consulting Business, 3rd Edition
Consulting is big business these days. And it's an excellent way to turn your knowledge and experience into big bucks. Whether you're a computer whiz, a business expert or a fundraising dynamo, your special skills are in high demand. Capitalize on your talents by offering them to businesses ranging from small startup firms to Fortune 500 corporations--at a price! Many consultants make $1,500 or more a day!
No matter what your area of expertise, our guide will tell you everything you need to know to start your own successful consulting business. In addition to overviews of 20 top consulting businesses, it provides practical solutions and proven strategies to help you get your consulting service off the ground. In this step-by-step guide, you'll discover how to:
Assess your skills
Define your market
Find and keep clients
Obtain licenses
Set rates
Monitor cash flow
Hire staff
Use the internet to boost business
Prepare contracts, agreements and reports
And more!
The Seventh Edition of this bestselling guide is completely updated with the most recent industry trends and trend forecasts. It includes new worksheets and sample forms, and a section on using the latest social media and viral marketing techniques to promote your business. Plus, there are brand-new interviews with successful consulting service entrepreneurs and even more resources to help you jump-start your venture.
Whether you're a retired professional seeking a second career, a corporate consultant ready to get out on your own, or just want to be your own boss, our guide is an invaluable resource for making your dream of professional independence come true. Order yours today!
Do you have a go green or go home attitude? If so, you've got the right outlook for today's business world. Discover how to establish your business as a green business-starting at the ground level, and starting now!
From helping you explore environmentally-friendly opportunities to choosing eco-friendly means of production, our experts take you step by step, and show you how to protect our planet while building your business. Learn business basics with a green twist including financing, office setup, day-to-day operations and so much more!
Plus, gain innovative insights, ideas, and concepts from 22 successful green businesses!
Take the high road to success-start your green business today!
A billion-dollar industry, fashion accessories offer a world of business possibilities for stylish entrepreneurs like you! From jewelry and handbags to scarves and hats, Entrepreneur covers the hottest accessories businesses within the flourishing fashion industry.
Learn how to create and sell your own accessories, buy wholesale accessories for resale, or establish your own online or traditional store! Providing insider advice, tips, and tricks along the way, our expert fashionistas take you step by step and show you how to discover your specialty, establish your business, set up your home workshop and office, manage your finances, and much more!
Whether you're looking to break free from the nine-to-five grind or just want to make a little extra money on the side, a coin-operated laundry could be your ticket to financial independence. With more people living in condos and apartments, laundromats are more profitable than ever, and you can shape the business to match your tastes, interests and imagination. This low-maintenance, highly lucrative business could earn you up to $1 million a year.
New topics covered in this revised and updated second edition include:
You also get useful sample forms, a glossary of common industry terms, step-by-step instructions, work sheets and checklists to guide you through each stage of starting, running and growing your business. Pick up this must-have guide today, and start living your dream.
Turn your passion for life into a fulfilling, lucrative career as a motivational coach. Whether you want to inspire others to go after their dreams, achieve their business goals or better manage their everyday life, Entrepreneur gives you the steps you need to get started.
This hands-on guide shows you how to launch your own successful coaching company, helping clients with life, motivation and business. Learn step by step how to establish your business, position yourself as an expert, attract clients and build revenue. Our experts provide real-life examples, sound business advice and priceless tips to put you on your way to making a difference- and making money.
Learn how to:
You already have the motivation and the passion-this guide shows you how to share it with others and make a profit!
If it can be cleaned, chances are people will pay you to clean it. Houses, carpet, upholstery, windows â€¦ the list goes on and on. A vast majority of dual-income families use cleaning services, which means your market is huge. Startup is easy and requires little initial investment.
Allow our experts to teach you everything you need to know to start three of the most in-demand cleaning businessesâ€”residential maid service, commercial janitorial service and carpet/upholstery cleaning--including:
Plus, learn answers to frequently asked questions, and access an appendix of additional resources and checklists to guide you through each step of the startup process.
With the help of our experts, youâ€™ll become a squeaky-clean success in no time!
eBay has changed the way the world shops. Here's your chance to get in on this retail phenomenon-it's simple and inexpensive to get started. All you need is a computer and a product (or service) people want, and you're well on your way to reaching eBay's hundreds of millions of customers. You can sell almost anything on eBay, from the familiar to the exotic. And you can do it any time of the day or night, making this a great business to start part time.
Newly revised and updated with the latest eBay tools and features, this book puts you on the fast track to your own eBay business. You'll learn:
Fueled by people's passion for cars, the automobile detailing industry has been on the fast track for more than a decade. With only a moderate investment, a flexible work schedule and the possibility for huge profit, now is a great time to jump in the driver's seat and set out on the road to success.
Packed with essential tools and tips, industry experts introduce you to the most popular detailing operations, then take you step by step from gathering your pit crew to learning the latest tools of the trade. In addition to getting a behind-the-wheel look at day-to-day operations, get immediate access to a wealth of information, including:
Thanks to the high price of new cars, people are keeping their wheels longer than ever, creating a growing, profitable industry for car lovers like you. Our experts have given you the road map for success-get ready, get set, go!
Do you dream of spending the day working on your favorite craft? Would you like to make money in the process? If you're ready to take your crafting to the next level, your favorite hobby can become a fun, lucrative, homebased business. Hundreds of thousands of artisans earn their entire income from the crafts they produce -- selling on eBay, selling at their own online stores, in retail stores, at carts and kiosks, or at craft shows and street fairs. With this expert advice, you can become one of them.
This comprehensive guide is packed with useful information from crafts professionals and dozens of resources, such as helpful organizations, publications, software and websites. It covers all aspects of the crafts business:
The market is growing for high-quality, well-crafted goods. Whether you're a painter, sculptor, crafter, builder or hobbyist, learn how to generate revenue by tapping into that expanding market.
From the Comfort of Home
Choose from 55 of today's hottest homebased businesses all under $5,000!
Coaching you all the way, the experts at Entrepreneur guide you into the thriving homebased industry, revealing unique, slam-dunk opportunities, outlining vital business basics, sharing priceless industry need-to-knows, and so much more! If you can bankroll $5,000 (some even less!), you can boldly choose your next big business move, decide to be your own boss, and start making profits!
Choose from a diverse list of 55 surefire homebased businesses
Spend less than $5,000 on startup
Quickly and legitimately setup your home office
Master industry language and fundamentals
Use business-specific marketing techniques to secure success
Create repeat business with engaging customer service practices
Plan for expansion
And more
You're on target for success let us help you hit the bullseye!
Choose from a variety of business ideas including:
Photographer
Gift Basket Design
Cleaning Service
Consultant
Event Planner
Herbal/Farm-Related
Home Inspector
Personal Concierge
Mail Order
Pet Sitter
Editorial Service
Wedding Consultant
Financial Planner
Accountant
Tax Preparer
Bed & Breakfast
Bookkeeper
Taxidermist
eBay Assistant
Notary Public
Real Estate Property Management
Justice of the Peace
Website Developer
Freelance Designer
Dog Breeder/Kennel
Flea Market
Daycare
Christmas Tree Farm
Appliance Repair
Computer Repair
and Many More
Whether you're looking to earn extra money or are ready to grow your side hustle, Start Your Own Business is the first step toward entrepreneurship.
With more than 40 years of experience and advice shared on Entrepreneur.com and in Entrepreneur magazine, the team at Entrepreneur Media is uniquely qualified to guide a new generation of bold individuals like you looking to make it happen on their own terms.
Coached by business experts, practicing business owners, and thriving entrepreneurs, Start Your Own Business uncovers what you need to know before taking the plunge, securing finances, launching your venture, and growing your business from startup to household name. Learn how to: