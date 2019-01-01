The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.

This kit includes:

Essential industry and business-specific startup steps with worksheets, calculators, checklists and more.

Entrepreneur Editors’ Start Your Own Business, a guide to starting any business and surviving the first three years.

Downloadable, customizable business letters, sales letters, and other sample documents.

Entrepreneur’s Small Business Legal Toolkit.

There are few businesses as glamorous as owning a bar or club. You’ll be the proprietor of the establishment where people meet, greet, eat and drink. It’ll be a home away from home for some of your customers, and you’ll be the ruler of this social roost.

The profit potential for bars is incredible. By taking a $20 bottle of liquor, and selling it an ounce at a time for $1.50 and up, you can make as much as $192 per bottle. That’s a whopping 800 percent return on your investment!

Owning your own bar or club can mean long hours, meticulous attention to detail, giving up vacations and weekends, and sometimes dealing with unruly customers. But if you have a clear vision, do your homework, and learn the ins and outs of the business, it can also translate into a rewarding and financially successful enterprise. If you’re friendly, outgoing, like people and have good business sense, you’re already well on your way.

Our step-by-step guide will help you turn your dream into a moneymaking reality. We cover the several types of bars you can open–neighborhood bar, sports bar, brewpub, wine or martini bar, and nightclub–and how to get those bar stools filled with happy customers. The author explains step by step everything you need to know before opening your doors. Topics covered include how to:

Research your target market

Find the perfect location

Hire a knowledgeable staff

Navigate the red tape that accompanies serving alcohol and food

Understand the logistics of inventory and equipping your bar

Compete with other bars and nightlife venues

Keep your clients entertained–and get them to make more purchases–once they’re in your bar

And much more!



We share insider tips to increase your bottom line and make your venture a success. This easy-to-use guide also includes useful sample forms, cost-cutting ideas, common mistakes to avoid, and additional resources, plus step-by-step instructions, checklists, and work sheets that will guide you through every aspect of the start-up process. Order this book today and start living your dream.