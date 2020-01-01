Thea Myhrvold is the proud founder and CEO of award-winning and internationally recognized startups and brands like TeachMeNow and GetBEE.
Thea Myhrvold is the proud founder and CEO of award-winning and internationally recognized startups and brands like TeachMeNow and GetBEE.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.