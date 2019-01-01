Theo Marshal Silalahi is the Co-founder and CTO of HReasily. He has close to a 10 years of experience in Information Technology, spanning across various sectors, including Human Resource (HR). Prior to founding HReasily, Theo was a software engineer for close to six years at Maven Lab, Pixel Onion Pte Ltd, and more recently at HRBoss, where he spent two years developing software, working on HR reporting and visualising data. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2014 when he became the Co-Founder of Stockflock, a start-up which provides financial information on Singapore-listed companies for investors. Theo is a graduate ub Information Technology from Monash University, Malaysia.