About Thierry Brunfaut

Thierry Brunfaut is creative director and partner at international branding firm Base Design where he oversees all strategic and conceptual issues for the company. He believes in the power of creative autonomy mixed with teamwork and pleasure and imparts a philosophy of graphic and conceptual simplicity for client work. Brunfaut is a professor at La Cambre’s visual communication and design departments, and lectures about design and branding around the world.