About Tiffani Bova
Tiffani Bova is the global customer growth and innovation evangelist at Salesforce and author of Growth IQ: Get Smarter About The Choices That Will Make Or Break Your Business (August 14, 2018; Portfolio). Previously, she was VP, distinguished analyst and research fellow with Gartner. She has interviewed guests ranging from Dan Pink to Arianna Huffington on her What’s Next! podcast and her insights have helped companies -- Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Dell and Amazon-AWS among them -- expand their market share and grow their revenues.