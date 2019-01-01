My Queue

Tiffany Pham

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Mogul

About Tiffany Pham

Tiffany Pham is the founder and CEO of Mogul, an award-winning worldwide platform enabling women to connect, share information and access knowledge from each other. A coder, she developed the first version of Mogul, which now reaches 18 million women per week from over 196 countries and 30,470 cities worldwide. Mogul was named one of the top NYC startups to watch by Entrepreneur.com, and has been honored and recognized by Bustle, City of Fort Worth, City of New York, City of Paris and Harvard Business School.