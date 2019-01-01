Build Your Plan-Build Your Business

The plan-as-you-go premise is simple plan for your business' sake, not for planning's sake. Leading business plan expert Tim Berry invites you to block all thoughts of overwhelming, traditional, formal, cookie-cutter business plans and embrace an easier, more practical, modern business plan the plan that evolves with your business and allows you to start building your business now!

"In The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan you have no formal processes to learn, no special methodologies to master. Just practical advice that will inspire you to get going and make your business a success. Tim Berry shows us how our businesses can be all we dream of them becoming."

Anita Campbell, Editor, Small Business Trends, www.smallbiztrends.com

"Only the father of business planning could forge classic planning fundamentals and 21st century realities into a new planning alloy. Tim Berry is that person and this book delivers that alloy upon which you can build your business."

Jim Blasingame, host of The Small Business Advocate Show, author and small business expert

"Planning the small business equivalent of dental work? Maybe, but not if your plan is a tool a flexible, modular, guiding light of a tool. Tim Berry's The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan is that kind of business power tool. Let it guide your vision and then just remember to floss!"

John Jantsch, author of Duct Tape Marketing

"The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan is exactly what my clients need. It is adaptable, comprehensive, understandable and educational. And I can think of no better guide than Tim Berry to help us create successful 21st century businesses."

-Pamela Slim, Escape from Cubicle Nation