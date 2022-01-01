Tim Biggam

Signing out of account, Standby...
Swing Trading Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving In A Sideways Market
Using short-term stock swings for long-term portfolio profits.
How To Make Good Money Picking Bad Stocks
Using puts to profit from a plunge in a lower cost lower risk manner.
Intel Is the Perfect Stock To Buy When the Chips are Down
Time to use fear to your advantage with a covered call trade on POWR Buy rated value stock Intel (INTC).
The Best Way To Buy A Beaten Down Best Buy
BBY stock is at yearly lows even after an earnings beat. Time buy and oversold and underloved Best Buy.
International Game Technology: A Safer Way To Bet On A Rebound After the Recent POWR Rating Upgrade
Time To Place A Wager On IGT Stock As It Nears Major Support.