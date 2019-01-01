Tim Burd is the CEO of DigitizeIQ and a veteran internet entrepreneur. He currently lives in San Francisco, where he speaks on panels, contributing his knowledge to help new businesses apply to venture capital firms.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Tim Burd is the CEO of DigitizeIQ and a veteran internet entrepreneur. He currently lives in San Francisco, where he speaks on panels, contributing his knowledge to help new businesses apply to venture capital firms.