Tim Howes

Guest Writer
Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Know Yourself

About Tim Howes

Tim Howes is the co-founder and executive chairman of Know Yourself, which is dedicated to self literacy -- teaching children and families how their minds and bodies work. Howes previously co-founded two technology companies, Opsware, acquired by HP in 2007, and Rockmelt, acquired by Yahoo in 2013. Prior to life in Silicon Valley, he co-invented LDAP, the Internet directory protocol.