Tim Maliyil is the CEO and data-security architect for Las Vegas-based AlertBoot, which protects customers from data breaches through full-disk encryption, email-encryption and mobile-security services.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Tim Maliyil is the CEO and data-security architect for Las Vegas-based AlertBoot, which protects customers from data breaches through full-disk encryption, email-encryption and mobile-security services.