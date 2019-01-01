About Tim Nguyen
Tim is co-founder and CEO at BeSmartee, a do-it-yourself mortgage marketplace that helps you get a home loan. In his personal life, Tim enjoys writing, music, no limit poker and basketball.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.