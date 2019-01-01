My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tim Swanson

Tim Swanson

Guest Writer
CannonDesign Chicago Office and City Design Practice Leader

About Tim Swanson

Designer, urban planner, innovator, teacher, leader and entrepreneur, Tim Swanson leads both CannonDesign’s Chicago office and its City Design practice. Swanson is an advocate for smart growth and sustainable development, working with leaders at the intersection of urban planning, public health and education, identifying new ways design and strategy can positively influence socioeconomic conditions.