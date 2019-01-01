Designer, urban planner, innovator, teacher, leader and entrepreneur, Tim Swanson leads both CannonDesign’s Chicago office and its City Design practice. Swanson is an advocate for smart growth and sustainable development, working with leaders at the intersection of urban planning, public health and education, identifying new ways design and strategy can positively influence socioeconomic conditions.
