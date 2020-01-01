Tim Taylor, QC

Partner, King & Wood Mallesons, Dubai, UAE

Tim Taylor, Queen’s Counsel (QC), is a Partner at King & Wood Mallesons in Dubai, UAE.

Tim is a solicitor advocate who specializes in international litigation, regulatory investigations, fraud and asset tracing, and public international law.

He acts for major corporates and financial institutions, sovereign states and parastatals, high net worth individuals and heads of state, with a focus on the following sectors: international trade and financial services, telecoms and media, construction and banking.

He is the only QC residing in the UAE, and his practice encompasses arbitration, mediation, and litigation.

