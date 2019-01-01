My Queue

Timothy P. Seward

CEO

About Timothy P. Seward

Timothy P. Seward is the author of Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising (Entrepreneur Press®, 2019) and founder of ROI Revolution which drives growth for brands, retailers, and ecommerce merchants with its results-driven digital marketing technology and services. With his extensive marketing and retail background, he is a thought leader who has spoken at 70+ industry ecommerce and Amazon events including IRCE & Prosper, is a frequent guest lecturer at North Carolina State University’s College of Management, and has contributed to key industry publications including Internet Retailer.

Books By Timothy P. Seward

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising
Featured

Access more of Amazon's 310 million active customers and expand your brand online and offline with Amazon advertising

