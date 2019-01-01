Expand Your Brand Online and Offline with Amazon Advertising

Amazon is where consumers search, learn about, and shop for your products (whether from you or another seller). And with 310 million active users and counting, this is the ecommerce platform you can’t afford to ignore.

Amazon advertising and customer growth expert Timothy P. Seward shares nearly two decades of expertise in retail and ecommerce to lift the veil on doing business on Amazon. Seward shows you how to build an aggressive, streamlined advertising campaign, increase your search visibility, consistently capture consumer demand, and accelerate new product sales without big-budget national ad campaigns.

You'll learn how to:

Determine if Vendor Central or Seller Central is right for your brand

Capture new customers through Sponsored Product Campaigns

Apply the five essential elements of a high-quality product detail page

Establish metrics, evaluate performance against keyword types, and perform competitive analyses

Add negative keywords that can benefit your advertising campaigns

Apply Amazon’s secret formula for long-term winning

"This timely book is perfect for every brand or product marketer who wants to fully leverage the Amazon platform—both for sales and brand exposure. Timothy’s practical step-by-step advice is simple to follow and put into practice."

—Steve Fisher, team lead, retail marketing, Lenovo

"This book should be called the Ultimate Guide to Amazon because it’s so much more than just advertising. It’s really about building your brand on Amazon. Timothy is able to walk someone through how to do this step-by-step. It was easy to follow. I really enjoyed it."

—Michelle Reed, senior vice president, Perry Ellis International