Tirupalavanam Ganesh is Tooker Professor and Assistant Dean for Engineering Education at Arizona State University’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. Ganesh’s research is in designing, implementing, and studying engineering education curricula and fostering classroom goal structures that promote mastery learning. He is engaged in system-wide change to foster students’ engineering identity. He can be reached at tganesh@asu.edu.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.