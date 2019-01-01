My Queue

Tirupalavanam Ganesh

Tirupalavanam Ganesh

Contributor
Assistant Dean, Engineering Education, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, Arizona State University

About Tirupalavanam Ganesh

Tirupalavanam Ganesh is Tooker Professor and Assistant Dean for Engineering Education at Arizona State University’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. Ganesh’s research is in designing, implementing, and studying engineering education curricula and fostering classroom goal structures that promote mastery learning. He is engaged in system-wide change to foster students’ engineering identity. He can be reached at tganesh@asu.edu.

 