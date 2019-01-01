About Tobey Fitch

Tobey Fitch is the head of People and Talent for Prezi, a fast growing startup with over 50 million users and 250 employees, based in San Francisco and Budapest. Prezi’s presentation software is transforming the way people share ideas visually. At Prezi, Fitch leads HR as a strategic function, focused on strategy development, culture and organizational effectiveness, as well as talent acquisition and employee development.