Perpetual inventor, classical pianist, and successful serial entrepreneur Toby Ruckert is the founder and CEO of leading intelligent internet of things (IoT) messaging company Unified Inbox Pte. Ltd. (UIB).

Toby is a popular speaker at leading technology conferences around the world on topics including the internet of things, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, business philosophy and creating a culture of innovation.

He also frequently writes about the IoT and AI industry's biggest challenges and opportunities for enterprises, governments, and individuals.